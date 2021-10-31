(Photos) Married Manchester United legend pictured getting a lap dance

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has been pictured getting a lap dance.

The former Red Devils and England midfielder is married with three children, but it seems he’s been caught out being a bit naughty in his free time…

Scholes looks a little awkward in some of the pictures, but it’s not clear if that’s because of the dance itself or because he’s noticed someone taking photos.

This is not a great look for the former Man Utd star, whose family surely won’t be too pleased to be seeing these images doing the rounds.

This follows a bizarre recent clip of Scholes chewing on his daughter’s toenails – a very different kind of scandal!

