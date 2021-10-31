Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero diagnosed with heart condition after on-field episode sends him to hospital

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has reportedly been diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia after a harrowing on-field episode on Saturday evening.

Aguero made his very first start for Barcelona at the Nou Camp against Alaves on Saturday night. The Argentine will have been looking to kickstart his career with the Catalan giants following the departure of Ronald Koeman.

The former Manchester City forward has suffered a string of muscle injuries since moving to Barca, which have prevented him from building any sort of momentum with his new club thus far.

The apparently now fully-fit Aguero’s woes deepened against Alaves on Saturday evening after he was withdrawn from the pitch with apparent difficulties with his breathing.

MORE: Concern for Barcelona as striker Sergio Aguero is forced off the pitch with breathing problems

Aguero was subsequently taken to hospital, where according to EL PAIS he was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia, an underlying heart condition which had previously gone unnoticed.

There is currently no real insight provided as to how this could affect Aguero’s career going forward. The situation will be unearthing distressing Christian Eriksen memories from that frightening Euro 2020 fixture.

The report by EL PAIS notes that Aguero’s disorder may not pose any threat to the player itself, but could perhaps be an indicator that he is suffering from further problems with his heart. Further tests will reveal all.