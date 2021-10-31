Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave a brilliant response to abusive fans in his post-match interview after the 3-0 win over Tottenham.

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the season but bounced back from their recent poor form with an impressive 3-0 win away to Spurs yesterday.

Solskjaer was unsurprisingly in a better mood after this game, though it seems he still received abuse from some fans afterwards.

Watch below as the Norwegian tactician responded to the jeers from supporters, joking that it might be more convenient if they saved the abuse for after his interview, rather than right in the middle of it…

Solskjaer isn’t out of the woods just yet, with Man Utd facing some tough games against Atalanta and Manchester City in the week ahead.

MUFC surely won’t stick with him for much longer if there isn’t a clear sign of him turning things around, with this win over a poor Spurs side surely not enough just yet to show that all is now well at Old Trafford.