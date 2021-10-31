Arsenal ready to rival Liverpool for €80m transfer of possible Nicolas Pepe replacement

Arsenal are reportedly ready to make a serious effort to seal the transfer of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling in January.

Liverpool and other top clubs are also mentioned as potential suitors for Sterling, who could leave City for around €80million, according to Todo Fichajes.

That would be a lot of money for Arsenal, but it could be just the kind of investment they need in attack after the failure of Nicolas Pepe to make the desired impact at the Emirates Stadium.

One imagines Pepe is now on borrowed time at Arsenal after failing to nail down a regular starting spot in Mikel Arteta’s side this season, and Sterling would surely be an upgrade.

While some Liverpool fans might well be tempted to see their club trying to bring Sterling back, there doesn’t seem as much need for the England international at Anfield right now.

Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life, while Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota are also all fine options in Jurgen Klopp’s front three.

It also remains to be seen if Sterling would want to have a second spell with the Reds or if he’d rather try a new challenge elsewhere.

Arsenal would certainly represent a challenge, as the Gunners are a long way from the force they once were, so they perhaps don’t seem ideal for the 26-year-old at this stage in his career either.

Arsenal fans will be pleased to see their club’s ambition here, however, as a deal for a big name like Sterling could undoubtedly transform things for them if he were to join in January.