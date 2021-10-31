Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Nuno Espirito Santo are enduring tough times at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

Results and, in particular, the manner of performances, have placed both managers under increased pressure.

However, it’s the reaction of supporters that often dictates how a club acts and, to that end, giving a manager time to get things right requires a board and a chairman that are not for turning.

Unless it’s blindingly obvious that a team’s ills are as a direct result of the manager’s lack of ability in the dugout, then club owners have to cock a deaf ‘un where fans are concerned.

Take the Arsenal situation as another prime example.

Had the Gunners hierarchy listened to the Emirates Stadium faithful, the north Londoners would now be dancing to a totally different tune than what Mikel Arteta has them pirouetting to.

The Spaniard has been allowed to turn the corner and now Arsenal are reaping the rewards.

Solskjaer has had much longer than Nuno to get things right, but it needs to be said, again, that he has shown improvement year on year since taking the position.

His only issue is a lack of silverware. Nuno has had only 17 games in which to prove himself and that’s no time at all.

Supporters of both sides don’t have the right to help push them out of the exit door.