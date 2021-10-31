Tottenham identify Premier League goalkeeper as ideal long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris

Tottenham have reportedly earmarked Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez as a potential successor to Hugo Lloris.

Lloris has had an excellent career at Tottenham, during which he established himself among the finest Premier League goalkeepers of the era.

However, all good things have to come to an end eventually, and with the Frenchman now being 34-years-old, you sense the end could be on the horizon.

Tottenham would be wise to prepare contingency plans in advance ahead of Lloris’ departure, rather than being caught short when he does eventually walk out the door.

According to information shared by Todo Fichajes, they are doing exactly that, having added Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to their transfer wish-list.

Martinez, formerly of arch-rivals Arsenal of course, has been a revelation at Villa Park. He would, at least on paper, be the long-term solution for Tottenham between the sticks.

The only worry is how much Villa would demand in exchange for him. His stock is incredibly high at current and he is signed down to a long-term contract.

Is there really a deal to be made here, or are Spurs better off pursuing alternatives?