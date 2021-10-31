Man Utd star held transfer talks with two PL clubs, but plans could change after major development

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek recently held talks over potential transfers to Everton and Wolves as his Old Trafford future remains in doubt.

The Netherlands international may now have other plans, however, after he recently changed agent on the advice of his Man Utd team-mates, according to the Daily Mail.

Van de Beek has had a difficult time with the Red Devils, having barely played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it’s not surprising that he perhaps considered making the step down to someone like Everton or Wolves in order to ensure he could play more regularly.

Still, it might now be that the 24-year-old will set his sights on even bigger clubs after switching agent, as reported by the Mail, but it would be intriguing to know what some of the club’s fans make of their own players doing their bit to help the former Ajax man out of the door.

United would surely benefit from giving Van de Beek more playing time after a difficult start to this season, with something clearly needing to change in midfield.

Solskjaer’s side were thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool last week and have some other challenging fixtures ahead, though they did manage to bounce back with a 3-0 win away to Tottenham yesterday.

Donny van de Beek to leave Manchester United?

As ever, Van de Beek didn’t play a part, so it’s not too surprising that he seems to be taking steps to get out of the club, but this is surely going to be a saga they live to regret.

The likes of Angel Di Maria and Memphis Depay also struggled as United players before shining elsewhere, and it’s easy to imagine something similar happening with Van de Beek, who looked a world class talent during his Ajax days, and who could surely have made more of an impact at Old Trafford in different circumstances.

