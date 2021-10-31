There were some hugely unsavoury scenes in the Romanian second division recently when a player was sent off for racially abusing an opponent.

In the game between Astra and Petrolul, it appeared that, after a tussle between Astra’s Giuroiu and Petrolul’s Sory Diarra, the former had said something that left the latter seething.

Clearly incensed, the official had to calm Diarra down before approaching his linesman who was closest to the incident.

MORE: Agger lambasts Rodgers

After speaking with him, he went straight across to Giuroiu to show him the red card.

Not the type of behaviour we want to see on a football pitch, and the officials must be given credit for how they dealt with the situation.