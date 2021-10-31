There was a time when goals from your own half were unheard of, but since David Beckham’s incredible effort for Man United against Wimbledon back in the 1990s, it’s become a much more common occurrence.

The latest player to attempt the almost impossible was St. Etienne’s Wahbi Khazri, whilst playing against Metz in Ligue Un on Saturday evening.

The visitors were already 1-0 down to an early Farid Boulaya effort before Khazri took matters into his own hands.

Picking the ball up just inside his own box, he strode purposely forwards before unleashing a stunning 70-yard drive to silence the home fans.