(Video) Yannick Carrasco scores brilliant solo goal to give Atletico Madrid lead against Real Betis

Atletico Madrid took the lead over Real Betis this evening through an excellent goal from Yannick Carrasco.

Atleti have had a so-so start to the 2021/22 campaign. Still, they remain within touching distance of league leaders and city rivals Real Madrid.

To retain La Liga would be by far the most remarkable achievement of Diego Simeone’s time at the club, irrespective of Barcelona’s recent form.

The latest challenge for the champions came today at the Wanda Metropolitano, with Real Betis making the trip on the back of three consecutive league victories.

However, Betis were put to the sword within the opening half an hour, with a moment of brilliance from Belgian international Yannick Carrasco making the difference.

Carrasco fooled the Betis defender by feigning to shoot and cutting back on his left foot. The finish that followed was something quite special.

“He only seems to score spectacular goals, and this is in that collection.” ?? Yannick Carrasco with an outstanding goal to put Atletico Madrid in front ?? pic.twitter.com/NSZO9qeLr9 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 31, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Carrasco has not always convinced during his time with Atleti, but he has moments of individual quality of this nature in this locker.

When an opposing defender finds himself isolated 1-v-1 against Carrasco in the manner that Martin Montoya did here, you can sense that they’re in trouble…