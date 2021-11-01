After slipping to a 2-1 defeat at Wolves, Everton have now lost three games in a row, and the halo is beginning to slip for Rafael Benitez.

The former Liverpool manager had quietened those who believed his prior association with the Reds meant he should never have managed the Toffees, but those dissenting voices are likely to be heard again after Monday night’s defeat.

The truth is they were poor, and that didn’t escape the attention of talkSPORT pundit, Jason Cundy, who went in hard.