Things really are going to change at Tottenham Hotspur once Antonio Conte is at the helm.

The Italian is virtually a guarantee of success, but what’s also not in doubt is that his tenure is going to be a wild ride indeed.

As long as the players buy into his methods and desire for incessant hard work, they’ll be fine, but anyone not prepared to sweat blood for the cause is likely to find themselves ushered towards the exit door.

Conte won’t have passengers in his squad, and he’s already earmarked six players that can improve it.

According to Calciomercato cited by the Daily Express, Matthijs de Ligt, Federico Chiesa, Marcelo Brozovic, Stefan de Vrij, Alessio Romagnoli and Dusan Vlahovic are all being targeted.

Clearly, Daniel Levy is going to have to stump up some funds in order to perhaps buy one or two of those named, however, it’s extremely unlikely that he’ll plunder the coffers to the extent that Conte would like.

Part of Spurs’ problem to this point has been a lack of true investment in new players, and if Levy and the board really do want to mix it with the Premier League and European big boys, then now is the time to prove it.