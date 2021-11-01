One of the first things that Antonio Conte would need to do, assuming he becomes the new Tottenham Hotspur manager, is to re-energise talisman, Harry Kane.

The front man has been a shadow of his former self since the summer, after not being able to force through a move to Manchester City.

Nuno Espirito Santo hasn’t been able to solve the conundrum and perhaps that partly led to his downfall after four months.

Conte’s passion and drive are well known, and his qualities are arguably what Tottenham needed from the summer.

The Italian is a serial winner but unlike Jose Mourinho, plays a brand of football that the north London faithful will surely enjoy.

They only need look at the way his Inter and Chelsea sides won their respective leagues to know that he has what it takes to finally awaken the sleeping giant.

Things could be about to get exciting again at White Hart Lane.