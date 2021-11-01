Antonio Conte to Tottenham “moving into done deal territory” as talks accelerate

Antonio Conte to Tottenham could be edging ever closer to being a done deal just hours after the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo was confirmed by the club.

Spurs now look set to hire Conte to replace Nuno, with the Italian tactician out of work for some time now after leaving Inter Milan at the end of last season.

Conte was initially linked with Tottenham in the summer, along with other big names like Paulo Fonseca and Brendan Rodgers, though in the end the north Londoners went with Nuno.

Things didn’t work out under the Portuguese tactician, who was dismissed earlier today after a poor start to the season, culminating in the weekend defeat to Manchester United.

Alex Crook now claims a deal for Conte is approaching ‘done deal’ territory as he provided an update on the situation…

Conte would be a major statement by Tottenham if they can pull it off, with the former Chelsea boss also recently linked with Manchester United and mega-rich Newcastle.

Fabrizio Romano, Gianluca Di Marzio and others, however, have today reported on talks accelerating over Conte replacing Nuno at Spurs, and Crook’s tweet suggests we’re not too far away from something official now.