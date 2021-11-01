Arsenal are reportedly considering a surprise move to re-sign Dani Ceballos after allowing him to return to Real Madrid after his loan spell at the Emirates Stadium finished in the summer.

The Gunners are joined by Real Betis in tracking Ceballos at the moment, according to El Nacional, with the Spain international looking highly unlikely to make it at the Bernabeu.

Despite once being considered a big prospect for the future, Ceballos hasn’t developed as many in Madrid will have hoped, and it seems Carlo Ancelotti has no intention of using him in his first-team any time soon.

Arsenal could perhaps still benefit from a signing like Ceballos in midfield, though he didn’t exactly set the world alight during his two years in north London.

The 25-year-old has his qualities, but it seems unlikely he’d be much more than a squad player at Arsenal either, so a move to Betis might be the best thing for his career if he wants to get back to playing regular first-team football.

Arsenal should continue to look at strengthening in midfield, however, having also been recently linked with a surprise move to re-sign another of their former players in that area of the pitch, Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.