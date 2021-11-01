Things really are going from bad to worse for Barcelona at present, with one problem after another, be it on or off the field, sorely testing president, Joan Laporta’s patience.

Ahead of a must-win Champions League group stage tie at Dynamo Kyiv, the club announced via their official website that Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of action for at least three months.

This comes after he was taken to hospital at the weekend and underwent a cardiological evaluation.

The Argentinian has only had a couple of games to make his mark after being ruled out of the first 10 weeks of the season.

With Martin Braithwaite still injured, it means the Catalan club’s only fit centre-forward is the much-maligned Luuk de Jong.

The Dutchman was brought in by countryman, Ronald Koeman, and is as far removed from what a Barcelona centre-forward usually is as it’s possible to be.

It appears that the club will need to rely heavily on his services from this point, however, because Aguero won’t play again until at least February.