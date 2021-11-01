We’re ten games into the 2021/22 Premier League season, so we decided to take a quick look at one player at each of the big six clubs who’s proven a big disappointment so far this term.

Chelsea sit top of the table, fulfilling their pre-season billing as title favourites, but Liverpool and Manchester City are close behind.

Manchester United and Tottenham, meanwhile, are struggling and could both change managers soon, while Arsenal continue to look like something of a work-in-progress, having recently put together a decent run after initially getting off to a dreadful start.

Every club has its flops, however, so here’s our pick for one particularly disappointing player from each of the big six, including two summer signings who already look like big mistakes…

Manchester United – Jadon Sancho

0 goals and 0 assists so far, it’s been a dire start for Jadon Sancho at Manchester United.

The England international looked like a world class talent in his time at Borussia Dortmund, but he’s looked unconfident and out of place at Old Trafford so far, with some doubts emerging over his mentality.

United could really have done with a top wide player coming in and giving them a bit more spark in attack, but it’s looking increasingly like it wasn’t worth the long wait to sign Sancho.

Tottenham – Harry Kane

Just one Premier League goal so far, Harry Kane has looked a shadow of his former self for Tottenham so far this season.

Granted, some of that will be because he has been struggling like many others have been under Nuno Espirito Santo, who has now been sacked.

At the same time, however, some Spurs fans will be worried that they missed their best chance to cash in on Kane this summer, with the England international seemingly losing all motivation to play for the club after that summer saga.