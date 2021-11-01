Jan Age Fjortoft has aimed a subtle dig at Tottenham as he explained the latest on Antonio Conte’s future.

The Italian tactician, who has been out of work since leaving Inter Milan in the summer, now looks set to return to the Premier League by taking over at Spurs, who announced the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo earlier today.

Fjortoft has quote-tweeted Fabrizio Romano’s update on the Conte situation, and added his own take on the former Chelsea manager as well as he discussed the possibility of Manchester United being interested.

Conte could well have been an upgrade on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man Utd, but Fjortoft has expressed his view that he surely wouldn’t be taking the Spurs job if he thought he had a shot of replacing Solskjaer at Old Trafford…

….if Conte thought he would have a chance to get the Man UTD – jobb he would not have been so eager to take the job at Tottenham.

He was really not an alternative at Old Trafford https://t.co/vhkMYsMXI3 — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) November 1, 2021

This seems a pretty fair assumption, but United fans are surely NOT going to be happy with their club as all this goes on.

MUFC surely need an upgrade on the inexperienced Solskjaer, who was a risky appointment in the first place and who hasn’t really taken the team forward despite plenty of investment in the transfer market.