Once again, north London giants Tottenham Hotspur finds themselves undergoing a mid-season crisis.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been unceremoniously dumped by Spurs after just four months, and is expected to be replaced by Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte’s waiting to sign as new Tottenham manager, matter of final details. Contract until June 2023 confirmed and discussed now. Antonio’s camp & Spurs board talking about final clauses in order to announce the deal ???? #Conte #THFC Antonio Conte is currently in London. pic.twitter.com/IhRaSNnZ39 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 1, 2021

Conte, a man who was on the original list in the summer but who appeared to be too demanding in terms of his requirements.

Daniel Levy has found out to his cost that you get what you pay for, because Nuno was never going to work at White Hart Lane.

There was a reason he wasn’t first, second or even third choice.

Unfortunately, Levy has form when it comes to the hiring and firing of Spurs managers.

Lest we forget that this is the chairman who sacked Mauricio Pochettino just a few months after he had taken them to the Champions League final.

‘Poch’ had ensured that the brand of football being played was exciting and a joy to watch, and although he hadn’t won a trophy, things were clearly moving in the right direction.

That clearly wasn’t enough for Levy who replaced him with Jose Mourinho and a style of football that was anathema to everything Tottenham fans hold dear.

There’s a consistent recurring theme, and maybe it’s the chairman that’s the problem…