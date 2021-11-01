Barcelona travel to Ukraine for their biggest Champions League tie in years, against Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday evening.

At present, the Catalans are, incredibly, third in Group E, and in real danger of tumbling out of the competition at the group stage.

Anything less than a victory in Kiev would leave their hopes hanging by a thread, given that it’s unlikely they would beat Bayern Munich at present, and Benfica have already beaten them so only a win against the Portuguese outfit would see them potentially through too.

Lose on Tuesday and the unthinkable could become a reality.

Fortunately for interim manager, Sergi Barjuan, he has the luxury of being able to call upon four previously injured players: Ansu Fati, Ronaldo Aruajo, Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele.

All four will strengthen each area of the pitch for the Catalans, and give them a fighting chance of success.

President, Joan Laporta, will almost certainly be counting on it because if Barca don’t qualify, he’ll be counting the cost of another failure.