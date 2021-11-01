Antonio Conte is ready to accept the Tottenham Hotspur managerial position following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Conte is “ready” to accept the offer to become the new manager of the North London club, with negotiations regarding the Italian’s salary and contract length in their final stages.

You can see Romano’s report below:

Antonio Conte is ready to accept Tottenham proposal. Talks underway and understood to be ‘at final stages’ – salary and long term contract discussed but he seems convinced to say ‘yes’. ???? #THFC Negotiations to continue in the next few hours in order to complete the agreement. pic.twitter.com/quih3onc7z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 1, 2021

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Espirito Santo was appointed in the summer after Spurs failed to secure one of their other managerial targets, including Conte.

Conte’s credentials have marked him out as one of the best coaches in world football in recent times, winning titles and cups everywhere he has gone.

Most recently, Conte won the Serie A title with Inter Milan to dethrone one of his previous employers Juventus, after they had won every Scudetto since the 2011-12 season, with Conte leading them to the first three of those.

Most prominently for Premier League fans he won the title with Chelsea, famously using a 3-4-3 to prove that three defender systems can work in England for a top side.

Conte will have a big rebuilding job on his hands at Tottenham should he be appointed manager, and one of his first tasks will be getting England captain Harry Kane firing on all cylinders again for the rest of the season, as well as sorting out the defence.

Some Chelsea fans may well be disappointed to see one of their former managers going on to take charge of their rivals, though it’s happened before with Andre Villas-Boas and Jose Mourinho.