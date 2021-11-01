(Video) Gremio supporters invade pitch to destroy VAR monitor as club faces relegation reality

Grêmio is one of the more recognizable clubs in Brazilian football, and at the moment, the Porto Alegre-based club is facing the realization of relegation.

The idea of seeing their team, which is in 19th place with 26 points and 11 matches left, in the Brasileirão Série B isn’t sitting well with supporters.

As a result, a group of fans went after the monitor when the Video Assistant Referee overturned a goal that would allow Grêmio to tie the match against Palmeiras and earn a point. Supporters were also fighting with stewards until police could finally get control of the situation.

Grêmio would fall 3-1 to Palmeiras and now sit seven points from safety and if the club can’t find a way out of this situation, this might be the beginning of more supporter violence.

