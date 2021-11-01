Video: Gremio face 10-game stadium ban after supporters rampage and break VAR equipment

There were some unsavoury scenes in the Brazilian Serie A league this weekend, after Gremio supporters went on the rampage.

According to the Daily Mail, violence erupted after a 3-1 defeat against Palmeiras, meaning Gremio are still seven points from safety.

Relegation would be unthinkable for one of Brazilian football’s most storied club sides.

MORE: Toney on Liverpool

Whilst it can’t be condoned in any way, perhaps that goes some way in explaining the fans frustrations.

However, the scale of the violence and the fact that they vandalised the pitch side VAR equipment is likely to see them hit with a 10-game stadium ban say the Daily Mail.