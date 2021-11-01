After an insipid performance at White Hart Lane on Sunday, when Tottenham Hotspur were easily beaten by Manchester United, Harry Kane’s wife had to run the gauntlet of social media hate because of her husband drawing another blank.

Kate Kane had accompanied Harry to the Pride of Britain awards later on Sunday evening, and that clearly didn’t go down well with the Spurs faithful.

According to the Mirror, supporters targeted Kate via her Instagram post which pictured the pair at the event.

Unfortunately, it showed, once again, the depths people will go to in order to get their message across.

“So, this is where your husband’s focus is? Instead of winning football games for Tottenham,” one message read. There were others, that can’t be repeated here.

It brings into sharp focus again what people will do in order to get their point across, and until social media companies clamp down on the same, all forms of abuse and violence will seemingly be allowed.

One can only hope that Harry and Kate Kane are not too affected by this latest episode.