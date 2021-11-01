Going to football nowadays can often be a horrendous experience for certain groups.

Whilst the atmospheres at grounds across the country are, in the main, exactly as one might expect, there is still an element that appear to delight in denigrating and abusing certain sections of either the fan base or players themselves.

According to Sky Sports, another incident occurred just this past weekend, and this time Watford supporters have been accused of disgusting homophobic chanting.

If it isn’t homophobia it’s racism, and if not that, sexist chanting. Absolutely none of it is acceptable in the modern game.

MORE: Toney on Liverpool

A group of female football fans even took it upon themselves to set up the Her Game Too movement to highlight the regular sexist abuse that women and girls who attend matches receive.

It’s about time that going to a game of football was a pleasurable experience – for everyone.

More Stories / Latest News Has the current situation at Tottenham proven that Daniel Levy is the problem? Video: ‘Spurs are rubbish’ – Goughie says Antonio Conte has is work cut out at Tottenham If Unai Emery takes over at Newcastle it will quickly turn into another disaster on Tyneside

Furthermore, if club’s are unable to stamp out the chanting at source, then they need to follow through with threats of stadium bans and the like, rather than paying lip service to the problem.