Brentford striker Ivan Toney has admitted he’s a Liverpool fan and that he’d love to seal a transfer to Anfield if he had the chance.

Speaking to On The Judy, Toney admitted he’d have to accept an offer from Liverpool, even if someone like Leeds United also came in for him and could give him a better guarantee of playing regularly.

Watch below as Toney makes it clear he couldn’t say no to the Reds, though he also insists he would find a way of making himself the main man in Jurgen Klopp’s side, even if that might be a bit of a challenge!

Toney has shone for Brentford this season, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if he earned himself a move to a bigger club in the near future.

Liverpool don’t really need him at the moment, however, with Mohamed Salah in world class form right now while Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota are also fine attacking options in Klopp’s squad.

