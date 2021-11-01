Manchester United fans are not happy seeing their club stand by while Tottenham look to try and hire Antonio Conte as their new manager.

The former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss has been out of work for some time and could undoubtedly have been a superb appointment for Man Utd amid their struggles under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Conte now looks to be in line to take over at Spurs, however, following the news from earlier today that Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked by the north London giants.

See the tweet below as Fabrizio Romano reports on the latest on Conte potentially replacing Nuno…

Antonio Conte is ready to accept Tottenham proposal. Talks underway and understood to be ‘at final stages’ – salary and long term contract discussed but he seems convinced to say ‘yes’. ???? #THFC Negotiations to continue in the next few hours in order to complete the agreement. pic.twitter.com/quih3onc7z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 1, 2021

Many United fans now seem annoyed that their club isn’t moving quickly to snap up such a top manager while he’s available, and it’s easy to sympathise with that view as they’ve surely stuck with Solskjaer for far too long now.

Here are some of the responses to today’s big story as MUFC supporters once again hit out at the people running their club…

we're not serious as a football club — Dave (@UTDDave18) November 1, 2021

United fans after beating Spurs 3-0 and seeing Conte become the new manager #Conte pic.twitter.com/rQojLRR8v2 — Jake (@Harmseyboi) November 1, 2021

Just not a serious club anything to save glazer pockets. Lose 5-0 to your biggest rivals and he’s still in a job… he’s unsackable — GC ?? (@UtdGeorgeC) November 1, 2021

With Conte I can really see them getting top 4 now. The Glazers and top red reds deserve this because they defend this kinda mediocrity. — Johnny Kills' Sombrero ? (@pal_united28) November 1, 2021

Just move on from conte, it's quite clear that the glazers don't wanna sack ole and ole won't resign no matter what. All we can do is ride out this season. https://t.co/ZkZroJB6IM — Kaashif ? (@United_Kaashif) November 1, 2021

I hope @GNev2 Gary Neville is satisfied that now 4 of our rivals will have world class coaches in pep,klopp,tuchel,conte while he told the world that the club he claims to love should be happy with Ole! A coach that wouldn't be good enough for @SalfordCityFC #GlazersOut #oleout — unbelievable (@RobMurp16875878) November 1, 2021

So Conte is off to Spurs then. Unbelievable ?? — Nathan (@Burton_MUFC) November 1, 2021