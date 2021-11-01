“We’re not serious as a football club” – These Man United fans are fuming about today’s big story

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Manchester United fans are not happy seeing their club stand by while Tottenham look to try and hire Antonio Conte as their new manager.

The former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss has been out of work for some time and could undoubtedly have been a superb appointment for Man Utd amid their struggles under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Conte now looks to be in line to take over at Spurs, however, following the news from earlier today that Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked by the north London giants.

See the tweet below as Fabrizio Romano reports on the latest on Conte potentially replacing Nuno…

Many United fans now seem annoyed that their club isn’t moving quickly to snap up such a top manager while he’s available, and it’s easy to sympathise with that view as they’ve surely stuck with Solskjaer for far too long now.

Here are some of the responses to today’s big story as MUFC supporters once again hit out at the people running their club…

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle pushing for former Arsenal boss to take over vacant manager position
Manchester United star responds to claims that he was “fuming” with Solskjaer after Spurs game
(Video) Ipswich Town manager has hilarious voice change during interview
More Stories Antonio Conte Nuno Espirito Santo Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.