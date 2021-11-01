Newcastle United are reported to be pushing for former Arsenal boss Unai Emery to take over as the clubs new manager.

According to chief SPORT1 reporter Patrick Berger, the Spaniard is now the number 1 target for The Magpies in terms of taking over the clubs vacant managerial position, after Steve Bruce was sacked.

You can see Berger’s report below.

Unai Emery favorite now to become the new manager of Newcastle United, sources telling @SPORT1. #NUFC board pushing as they want to present the former Arsenal boss in the next international break. @NUFC keen to pay a huge transfer fee to get Emery out of his Villarreal contract. — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) November 1, 2021

Emery, who is currently managing Spanish side Villareal, had an ultimately poor spell as Arsenal boss. But it would have been difficult for anyone to directly follow on from Arsene Wenger after he left the club.

The 49-year-old did take Arsenal to the final of the Europa League for the first time in their history but failed to win in the final for the only time in his career, having since won it again with Villareal and three times before that with Sevilla in consecutive seasons.

Emery was relieved of his duties at Arsenal after 18 months in charge, with current boss Mikel Arteta replacing him. He left Arsenal with a win rate of 55% in all competitions and 49% in the Premier League.

Under Emery Villareal won their first every trophy, beating Manchester United in the final of last season’s Europa League final. This has given them the added bonus of being able to play in the Champions League this year despite finishing 7th in La Liga last season.

This season has been more of a struggle for Emery’s side, as they find themselves down in 13th place, with just two wins from 11 games so far this season.