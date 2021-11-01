He seems to be a man very much in demand, but Paulo Fonseca has yet to secure a managerial position in the Premier League despite now being linked with an appointment at a third English top-flight club.

Newcastle United are still considering their options it seems, and as of now the Portuguese has still to be definitively ruled out of the role at St. James’ Park.

He also appeared to be on Tottenham’s radar before they plumped for Nuno Espirito Santo in what’s turned out to be an ill-fated move for the north Londoners.

Now, the Daily Mail are reporting that Aston Villa have made informal contact and, whilst it’s believed the hierarchy are still behind Dean Smith, they’ve sounded out Fonseca just in case.

Out of work since May, he would certainly be an interesting appointment, given that he’s been a relative success wherever he’s coached.

Whether his style would suit Villa who have, with respect, a very English way of playing is a moot point at this stage.

If Smith has, as is being suggested by the Daily Mail, taken the club as far as he can, stepping aside would be no disgrace.

Albeit the question remains as to whether Fonseca is the right candidate to replace him.