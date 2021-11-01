Real Madrid have reportedly grown in confidence of securing the potential transfer deal for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is also a key target for Los Blancos, who want to try again to enter the market for free agents after the success of their deal for David Alaba earlier this year, according to Marca.

Both Pogba and Rudiger have been star players in the Premier League, but Man Utd and Chelsea will no doubt be sweating over their futures, with both players edging ever closer to becoming free agents.

The pair can also start negotiating with overseas clubs from January onwards, and it looks like Real Madrid fancy their chances of snapping them up, according to Marca.

The Spanish outlet states that Pogba in particular is eager to move to Madrid, making the La Liga giants more confident of signing him than they were even a few months ago.

Pogba has never quite settled at Old Trafford, but has shown glimpses of world class ability which suggests he’d be a fine fit for a team more suited to his playing style.

Real could be the club for him, but some Red Devils supporters may well be disappointed to see him leave, especially as it seems increasingly likely the club won’t get any fee from his departure.

Chelsea, meanwhile, surely need to do all they can to keep hold of Rudiger after the Germany international’s immense contribution to their Champions League success last season.