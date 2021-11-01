Premier League team of the week: Man United trio in alongside exciting inclusion for Chelsea fans

The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Manchester United back in Garth Crooks’ good books as three of their players make the XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane are the Red Devils trio selected after the club bounced back with a 3-0 win away to Tottenham on Saturday, following their humiliating 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool last week, which led to Crooks selecting five Reds stars for his line up on that occasion.

There’s also an exciting inclusion for Chelsea fans, with Conor Gallagher making it in after his superb performance for loan club Crystal Palace against Manchester City.

As Crooks said of Gallagher in his BBC Sport column: “The young Englishman is playing brilliantly at the moment and was outstanding at City. Currently on loan from Chelsea, manager Vieira has made it no secret he would like to buy the midfielder if he had the cash. Good try Patrick, but pleading poverty won’t help the negotiations. Gallagher’s fee is going up with every game.”

Elsewhere, Arsenal pair Gabriel and Aaron Ramsdale are in, while Declan Rice had another superb performance for West Ham as they beat Aston Villa 4-1.

Overall, it’s a very strong line up from Crooks, though it’s slightly unusual to see a team of the week without any Liverpool or Manchester City players – that surely can’t have happened too many times in the last few years!