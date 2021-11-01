Manchester United star responds to claims that he was “fuming” with Solskjaer after Spurs game

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has hit out at claims that he was fuming with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the win over Tottenham at the weekend.

Rashford only started the Spurs match on the bench, but eventually came on as a substitute and scored the third goal in an important 3-0 victory.

The England international missed the start of the season through injury and it will no doubt be a relief for Solskjaer to have this important player available again, even if he’s not gone straight back into the Man Utd starting XI.

It seems the Mail have been trying to stir things up after this result, suggesting Rashford was unhappy with his manager’s decision not to start him, but the 24-year-old has taken to Twitter to rubbish the rumours…

It will be interesting to see how much Solskjaer can keep the Red Devils dressing room together now after some poor recent form, but the win over Tottenham will surely have eased the pressure a little.

The Norwegian tactician could certainly do without stories like this and fans will be relieved to see Rashford backing the manager despite what’s coming out in the press.

