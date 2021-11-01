Report: AC Milan joins Premier League clubs in pursuit of Brazilian starlet

Sport Club Internacional forward Yuri Alberto is one of the sought-after players in the South American transfer market as the January window fast approaches.

Premier League clubs Manchester City and Everton have been linked to the 20-year-old, but it seems as though AC Milan might be taking the lead in hopes of landing the Brazil international.

According to Calciomercato, Milan has Alberto on its target list as they hope to add some youth to their forward squad. Zlatan Ibrahimovi? and Olivier Giroud aren’t long-term solutions, so the Serie A side needs to find their eventual replacement.

The Italian media outlet adds that despite their interest in the young forward, there’s no offer yet on the table for Alberto. Also, sources close to Internacional do not confirm the existence of a first official offer of 10 million euros made to the Porto Alegre-based club.

When it comes to the actual asking price, the Brazilian side doesn’t want to let the player leave for less than €16-million and €18-million. Alberto has scored 28 goals in 78 appearances since joining the club in 2020.

Milan needs young scoring, and they’ll need to add some after failing to do so this summer.