Report: Barcelona has River Plate boss as Plan B if their pursuit of Xavi fails

FC Barcelona is searching for a new manager following the sacking of Ronald Koeman. Al Sadd manager Xavi is the top choice for many to take over the role, but the Spanish side isn’t putting all of its eggs in that basket.

According to the Spanish program El Chiringuito, if Barcelona fails to land Xavi, their second choice will be to pursue River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Journalist Álex Silvestre reports that Barcelona has already spoken with Gallardo and that the only problem that exists is that River is still in their competition.

Gallardo is arguably the best manager outside of Europe for all the accomplishments he’s achieved with River Plate, and it seems, whether it’s with Barcelona or elsewhere, that he’s ready to jump and manage in Europe.

These next few days should determine whether Barcelona lands option A in Xavi or goes down their option B route with Gallardo.