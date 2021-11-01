West Ham would surely accept an offer of around £100million for star player Declan Rice, according to pundit Danny Mills.

The England international has been a world class performer for the Hammers in recent times, and also played a key role in helping Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions side reach the final of Euro 2020 in the summer.

Rice’s superb form has seen him linked with Manchester United by the Independent and others, and it seems only a matter of time before the 22-year-old makes a move to one of Europe’s elite, whether it’s a Premier League big six side or one of the big names abroad.

Mills certainly thinks West Ham would find it hard to turn down £100m for Rice, as he explained to Football Insider just how much that kind of money could do for the club.

“It would be very, very difficult to turn it down if a £100million bid did come in,” Mills said.

“It’s easy to say ‘I’d never do this, I’d never do that’. Very, very easy.

“All of a sudden, it’s on the table and you go ‘Ooh erm, tell you what, it’s not bad, is it?’.

“Talking about it is one thing and it’s easy to say no when it’s a hypothetical. But when it’s put in front of you and its reality, it’s different.

“‘£100million, Declan Rice? We can buy someone else for £40million or we can dip into the Czech Republic again and pick up another star for £15million. You know what? I think we’ll do that’.”

David Moyes has done some smart work in the transfer market with West Ham in recent times, so he’d surely find it pretty easy to invest £100m in some top talent.

Man Utd, meanwhile, will surely hope there is a chance that they can land Rice in the near future, even if it’s not going to come cheap for them.

The former Chelsea academy player looks like he could become one of the best players in the world in his position, and he’d surely be a huge upgrade on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay at Old Trafford.