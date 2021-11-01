Garth Crooks has questioned if Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers might be distracted by the ongoing speculation over his future after a 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal at the weekend.

The Foxes were not their usual selves as Arsenal earned a fairly convincing victory at the King Power Stadium, and it follows plenty of speculation that Rodgers could be snapped up by a bigger club.

The Northern Irish tactician has done fine work at Leicester, winning the FA Cup final against Chelsea last season and turning them into genuine challengers for the top four, and it could be that he’ll soon get another chance at a big six side after doing a decent job at Liverpool earlier in his career.

Manchester United could do with thinking about a change in the dugout at the moment after the recent struggles of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Crooks thinks this might all be affecting Rodgers’ focus.

“As for Leicester, I wonder if Brendan Rodgers continually being linked with clubs, Manchester United the latest, is starting to have an effect on his team?” Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

Rodgers could be an upgrade on Solskjaer at Old Trafford, and Stan Collymore recently wrote in his column for the Daily Mirror that he expected the 48-year-old would accept an offer if it came along.

“Rodgers may well have distanced himself from the Tottenham job very quickly, but this would be a totally different matter,” Collymore said.

“Whether you are a player, head coach, manager or tea boy, the likes of United only come calling once. He’s said how happy he is at Leicester, and why wouldn’t he be? But this is totally different.”

He added: “United come knocking at your door only once. When the big job, the truly big job is dangled in front of you, then you go.”