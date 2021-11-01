If Antonio Conte takes over at Tottenham Hotspur in place of the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo, then he’ll definitely have his work cut out according to talkSPORT’s Darren Gough.

The former cricketer turned football pundit was scathing in his assessment of the north Londoners’ current set-up, going as far as to suggest that they were ‘rubbish.’

Gough was certainly not in the mood to pull any punches, making it plain that if everyone thinks that Conte is just going to waltz into White Hart Lane and solve all of Tottenham’s ills, they’ll need to think again.