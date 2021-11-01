“Best save I’ve seen for years” – Legendary goalkeeper gives special praise to Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale

Legendary former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has heaped praise onto Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale after his superb performance in the win over Leicester City this weekend.

The Gunners shot-stopper made an incredible save from a James Maddison free-kick, and was on hand to keep out a second effort quickly afterwards.

Ramsdale has been in fine form since moving to Arsenal from Sheffield United in the summer, and Schmeichel is clearly impressed with the 23-year-old.

Schmeichel tweeted that Ramsdale’s save against Maddison was the best he’d seen in years, which is some compliment from one of the finest ‘keepers to ever play in the Premier League…

Best save I’ve seen for years by Ramsdale??? — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) October 30, 2021

Arsenal fans will be loving this hype about Ramsdale at the moment, as it truly feels like the first time in a very long time that they have a genuinely top ‘keeper as their number one.

Great Arsenal sides of the past had legends like David Seaman and Jens Lehmann, but other recent ‘keepers like Petr Cech and Bernd Leno were just not in the same league during their time at the Emirates Stadium.

Ramsdale might’ve raised a few eyebrows when he first joined Arsenal, but he’s proving one of the signings of the summer now.