The Premier League once again produced a dazzling selection of matches that saw big upsets, unlikely comebacks and emphatic victories.

So here’s five things we learned from match day 10 of the Premier League.

Spurs are a shambles:

Most teams would have seen a low in confidence and leaky Manchester United visiting them as a grand opportunity to wreak further havoc on a team playing far below expectations.

But instead Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his changed around team were able to dismantle Tottenham and make it look easy. Nuno Espirito Santo has been struggling with this Spurs side at times since taking over, having won five and lost five in the Premier League as well as struggling in the Europa Conference League.

However, Saturday’s performance against United was an extremely damning one. While they created some decent chances in the first half, including having one goal ruled out for offside, they seemed to struggle for most of the game against United’s new 3-4-1-2 shape, and couldn’t live with veterans Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, who each grabbed a goal.

England Captain Harry Kane is a shadow of the player who won the golden boot and playmaker awards in the league last season and as a consequence is effectively deadweight. Defensively Spurs were far from great as well, being exposed time and time again on the counter attack.

United will definitely face tougher tests in the coming weeks, but Spurs need to get their head in the game before they fall too far behind their other top four rivals. And with confirmation that Espirito Santo and his coaching staff have been relieved of their duties, this may be the first step towards change.

Official. Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked by Tottenham board. It’s over for the Portuguese manager after defeat with Man Utd. ?? #THFC #Spurs “The Club can today announce that Nuno and his coaching staff Cathro, Barbosa and Dias have been relieved of their duties”. #Nuno pic.twitter.com/9j0YAToWvC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 1, 2021

Super super Ramsdale

When Aaron Ramsdale was initially signed in the summer from Sheffield United, there were some major doubts over his credentials to be a top goalkeeper and questions about the signing considering other options on the market and the position of Bernd Leno.

However, Ramsdale has proven to be a terrific signing for The Gunners, and can be credited with allowing his side to keep the three points they had earned from two first half goals against Leicester City intact.

The Foxes were very poor in the opening 20 minutes of the first-half, and paid the price by conceding two goals in that time. But from thereafter they found themselves dominating the game and cutting through the Arsenal backline with regularity. Only to be thwarted at every turn by Ramsdale.

Ramsdale produced one of the saves of the season from a James Maddison free kick, with Legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel calling it the best he had seen for years.

Best save I’ve seen for years by Ramsdale??? — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) October 30, 2021

Thanks to Ramsdale, Arsenal edged the game, and increased the potential for them to get a place in the top four with other results keeping them three points off of the top four for now.

Eagles deservedly clip Man City’s wings

Patrick Viera is overseeing something of a football renaissance at Crystal Palace this season. With the owners backing him in the window with younger players in order to cultivate a new style, there were bound to be some bumps in the road, and there have been for sure.

However, claiming a well-deserved victory like they did against City this weekend helps showcase the project Viera and Palace are now building in South London.

Goals from Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher condemned City to defeat in the league for the first time since the opening day. And the red card of Aymeric Laporte at the end of the first half for denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity didn’t help the situation for the hosts.

Man City (0.75) 0-2 (1.05) C Palace — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) October 30, 2021

But keeping City below 1.00 xG is an impressive feat on any day. And Palace definitely deserved to reap the rewards of it.

Chelsea in cruise control as they continue forward

It’s been said before but Thomas Tuchel definitely changed Chelsea into title candidates. Even missing three of their first choice attackers through injury hasn’t stopped them from being able to score lots of goals.

And this season one of the surprising additions high up the list of Chelsea goalscorers is Reece James.

James chipped in with a stunning brace against Newcastle, to further pile on the misery with The Magpies have faced this season that has left them winless from their first 10 games.

The England International has scored four goals and had a hand in two more so far this season, marking him out as Chelsea’s top goalscorer. Ben Chilwell has also chipped in with three this season.

However, Chelsea will certainly face tougher opposition than Norwich and Newcastle in the coming weeks, and that will be the true test of whether they can overcome those teams without the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Mason Mount or Timo Werner.

Brighton comeback dents Liverpool

It’s safe to say Liverpool are on a high following the 5-0 demolition of their great rivals Manchester United last weekend. And rightly so. But Brighton supplied Jurgen Klopp’s side with a slight reality check, almost going so far as to make an improbable win at Anfield probable.

Liverpool went 2-0 up courtesy of goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, but were pegged back when Enock Mwepu’s cross-cum-shot found its way into the top corner before Leandro Trossard showed off his best Mohamed Salah impression in the second-half.

Graham Potter chose to operate with a false nine against The Reds, much to his sides eventual merit. Brighton showed once again why they are far better than their position in the league last season, and as a result find themselves in seventh place, but with a draw between Everton and Wolves in tonight’s game the only thing that will prevent them from slipping to eighth.

Liverpool (1.30) 2-2 (1.53) Brighton — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) October 30, 2021

European football returns this week ahead of the final Premier League games before another international break that will thankfully be the last of the season.