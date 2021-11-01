Arsenal finally seem to be back in the groove in the Premier League, with a superb win at Leicester City the latest for Mikel Arteta’s side.

They owed the victory to a match-winning performance from keeper Aaron Ramsdale, whose save from James Maddison’s free-kick was world-class.

One person to be hugely impressed by the custodian was talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan, who was effusive in his praise on his morning show with Jim White.

So much so that has calling for Ramsdale to replace Jordan Pickford in the England set-up.