If Antonio Conte is unveiled as the new Tottenham Hotspur manager, the players are going to have to quickly get used to a new way of working.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been dispensed with after just four months, and with the Italian tipped to replace him, things are expected to be a whole lot different.

One area where they perhaps won’t expect Conte to involve himself is in their bedroom habits, but if they want to be turned into winners, every player will need to submit to the former Inter manager’s madcap ways.

Back in 2019, he surprised everyone when speaking to L’Equipe cited by Metro.

“During the season, I advise my players to have sex for short periods and with the minimum of effort, and better use positions where they are under their partners,” he said.

“And preferably, with their wives, because if with others, well, that needs extra action.”

Given how brilliantly his Chelsea and Inter teams played, both having won the title in their respective leagues, it’s clear that his method’s work.

Things might not change overnight at White Hart Lane, and there could well be more pain before there’s any joy, but if the players buy into Conte, he will bring Tottenham success.