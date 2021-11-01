Nuno Espirito Santo has been sacked by Tottenham this morning, the club have confirmed in an official statement.

Spurs have made a poor start to the season and Nuno has now been relieved of his duties, along with several members of his coaching staff.

See below for Tottenham’s official statement in full:

The Club can today announce that Nuno Espírito Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their duties.

Fabio Paratici, Managing Director, Football, said: “I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

A further coaching update will follow in due course.

Tottenham fans will be pleased with this news, as Nuno never really looked like the right fit for the club.

The former Wolves boss had a decent reputation after his work at Molineux, but it’s clear he wasn’t Spurs’ first choice this season.

There were several links with other big names like Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Brendan Rodgers before they eventually opted for Nuno as a last resort.

It’s not too surprising that it hasn’t worked out, and the club’s fans will hope they can finally get in someone committed to playing more attacking football next.