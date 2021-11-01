Video: Two goals in four minutes put Wolves in charge against Everton

Everton were up against it right throughout their first half against Wolves at Molineux.

Hwang Hee-Chan had already seen a goal chalked off for offside, before Max Kilman opened the scoring on 28 minutes with a free header from a corner.

Rafa Benitez isn’t likely to have been too happy with the defending for the opener, and his mood won’t have got any better when Raul Jimenez doubled the hosts lead four minutes later with a superb dinked finish.

