It’s been a couple of weeks now since Steve Bruce was relieved of his duties by the new regime at Newcastle, so they can’t be accused of rushing into a new appointment.

The Toon Army will no doubt be on tenterhooks until they find out who the new incumbent will be, but given the importance of this first major decision, it’s right that Amanda Staveley and her fellow directors make absolutely sure they’ve got the right man for the job.

Reports, including this one from Sporting Life, suggest that it could be Villarreal’s Unai Emery, but he definitely isn’t the most suitable candidate.

Though the Spaniard has had remarkable success with Sevilla and the Yellow Submarine in the Europa League, he failed dismally under pressure at Paris Saint-Germain – who can forget the horrendous 6-1 loss at Barcelona – and also at Arsenal.

His is a style that isn’t necessarily suited to the English game and he can’t take time to adapt to the Magpies because they need him to hit the ground running now.

Saving a club from relegation in the first instance isn’t his forte, so the fact that he now heads the list of potential candidates is an interesting turn of events indeed.

Simply put, Newcastle and their supporters deserve a world class manager and for all of his good points, Emery isn’t that.