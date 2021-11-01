Barcelona reportedly look in a strong position to seal the loan transfer of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek after he recently changed agent.

The Netherlands international has endured a nightmare spell at Old Trafford and now seems to be heading for the exit door in order to revive his career, which looked so promising during his Ajax days.

According to Sport, Van de Beek now has a new agent, and is represented by Ali Dursun, who has a good relationship with Barcelona due to also representing their player and Van de Beek’s international colleague Frenkie de Jong.

Man Utd fans may be disappointed with how this has all turned out, with Van de Beek looking likely to become the latest in a long line of players who were overlooked by the club.

A series of poor transfer decisions by United has also resulted in the likes of Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay and Romelu Lukaku going on to enjoy success elsewhere after not getting much of a chance during their time with the Red Devils.

Van de Beek looks like another who could end up being a top performer elsewhere, especially as he looks a good fit for Barca’s style of play.

The 24-year-old makes sense as a target for the Catalans’ midfield after their recent struggles, with Sport noting that he’d be a fine alternative to Georginio Wijnaldum, who instead left Liverpool for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

United’s poor treatment of the player, however, will also be a source of frustration for fans as it means they’ll surely miss out on getting a decent transfer fee for him at the moment, with Sport claiming Barcelona will try to get him on loan.

MUFC are now depending on Van de Beek performing well for someone else to get his value back up after 18 months of warming the bench at Old Trafford.