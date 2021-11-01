Video: Goughie knew that Arsenal were signing Aaron Ramsdale to be their No.1

The weekend’s Premier League fixtures saw one of the saves of this and any other season from Arsenal custodian, Aaron Ramsdale.

Leicester City star, James Maddison, lined up a free-kick from outside the Gunners box, and his aim was true.

The ball was arrowing into the top corner before Ramsdale stretched out an arm to somehow divert the ball onto the crossbar.

MORE: Toney on Liverpool

His performance justified his inclusion by Mikel Arteta, with talkSPORT pundit, Darren Gough, noting that the club weren’t going to pay big money for the keeper if he wasn’t going to be their No.1.