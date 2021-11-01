Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook became part of the weekend’s football comedy when he had a miraculous voice change during a post-match interview.

Cook, who has been in charge of Ipswich since March 2021, was being interviewed after his sides 2-1 defeat to League One table toppers Plymouth Argyle, when his voice experienced a big change about 31 seconds in.

It was almost as if Cook lost his voice for a moment.

You can watch the full video of the voice change below:

??? | Ipswich manager Paul Cook experiencing a voice change 31 seconds into his post-match interview yesterday pic.twitter.com/VXZXvZYsaQ — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) October 31, 2021

Images courtesy of Ipswich Town FC

So far this season Ipswich have an evenly split record between defeats, victories and draws from their 15 league games, and currently find themselves in 11th place in League One on 20 points.