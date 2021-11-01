Video: Iwobi gives Everton hope of a comeback at Wolves

With just under half an hour still to play at Molineux, Everton’s Alex Iwobi gave the Toffees a lifeline with an opportune strike.

Wolves had stormed into a two-goal lead with both goals coming in a four-minute window in the first-half.

They looked good value for a comfortable night’s work before Iwobi just lashed at the ball and saw it find the net through a crowd of players.

With 24 minutes still to play, it offered Rafael Benitez’s side the chance of a comeback.

