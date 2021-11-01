Liverpool & Arsenal target decides preferred transfer destination, deal could happen in January

Juventus could reportedly be in the strongest position to clinch the transfer of in-form Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic ahead of clubs from the Premier League.

The highly-rated 21-year-old has really caught the eye in Serie A in recent times and seems sure to earn a big move before too long, and it seems that Juventus would be his preferred destination, according to Tuttosport.

The report suggests that Vlahovic has admirers in England as well, but that Juve perhaps seem the most convinced about trying to invest in his talents once the transfer window opens in January.

This could be a blow for the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, who have been among the Premier League clubs to be the subject of transfer rumours involving Vlahovic.

Liverpool have been linked with the Serbia international by the Daily Mirror, while the Evening Standard have mentioned interest from Arsenal.

It would be a shame not to see Vlahovic coming to England as he approaches his prime, with the young forward clearly looking like having a great career ahead of him.

Liverpool don’t urgently need a new signing up front right now after the electrifying form of Mohamed Salah this season, but some fans might think it’s wise for Jurgen Klopp to start thinking about long-term replacements for Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Vlahovic certainly looks like he could bring LFC the kind of qualities that Firmino does in that central attacking role, but with the added benefit of being a bit more of a goal threat who could realistically aim for 20 or more goals a season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could really do with making changes in attack after the dip in form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Alexandre Lacazette is nearing the end of his contract.

The problem for the Gunners is that they’re currently nowhere near the level of Juventus, who are regulars in the Champions League and who can offer the realistic chance of winning major silverware on a regular basis.