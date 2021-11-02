Barcelona are reportedly set to target signings up front in the January transfer window after the blow of losing Sergio Aguero for the next three months.

The Argentine, who has barely featured for Barcelona since joining them from Manchester City in the summer, is now set to miss three months of the season after falling ill during a recent game, according to BBC Sport.

According to Todo Fichajes, Barca are now looking at Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak as one option to come in and strengthen their attack.

This piece of transfer news could end up dealing a blow to a number of other top clubs who will undoubtedly also have been keeping an eye on Isak after his fine recent form.

Arsenal were notably keen on the Sweden international during the summer, according to Cadena SER, and he’d surely still have an important role to play at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta needs to think about making changes up front after the dip in form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Alexandre Lacazette’s contract situation could also be cause for concern as he edges closer to being able to negotiate a free transfer to an overseas club.